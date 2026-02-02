Jesse Matheson on leading Mardi Gras forward.

Jesse Matheson, CEO of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, spoke passionately about the festival’s core values and future direction.

Matheson highlighted the event’s profound role in celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and empowering individuals to live authentically and chase their dreams.

Looking ahead, he offered a glimpse into the highly anticipated 2026 season, emphasising innovation while respecting the festival’s rich heritage.

Matheson expressed deep reverence for the honour of leading the organisation, acknowledging the significant legacy he upholds.

His vision focuses on evolving the iconic event to ensure it remains a global beacon of pride, inclusion, and joyous celebration for generations to come.

