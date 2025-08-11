Jessica Mauboy honoured with NIMA Hall of Fame induction and Music Vault display

Jessica Mauboy honoured at Indigenous Music Awards with Hall of Fame induction and new Australian Music Vault display.

Jessica Mauboy has been inducted into the National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMA) Hall of Fame, marking a new milestone in her two-decade-long career.

Her induction is being celebrated with a new photographic display at the Australian Music Vault, charting her journey from Darwin teenager to one of Australia’s most successful pop artists.

The display features seven images from Mauboy’s Yours Forever 2024 tour, her album cover shoot, and her performance at the 2024 NIMAs.

“I’m deeply humbled to be inducted into the NIMA Hall of Fame and to see my journey celebrated in the Australian Music Vault,” Mauboy said.

“Music has always been my way of sharing story and spirit, and I hope this display inspires future First Nations artists to honour our heritage and follow their dreams.”

A proud Kuku Yalanji and Wakaman woman, Mauboy was born and raised in Garamilla (Darwin).

She first rose to national attention at sixteen on Australian Idol, winning over fans from her audition performance of Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing.

After signing with Sony Music, she went on to release four studio albums, score nine Top 10 singles, and collaborate with artists including Flo Rida, Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, and Jason Derulo.

Her career has spanned music, film, and television, including lead roles in Bran Nue Dae and The Sapphires, a history-making No. 1 soundtrack for The Secret Daughter, and representing Australia at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest.

Over the past 12 months, she toured Yours Forever nationally, premiered her one-woman show The Story of Me at Adelaide Cabaret Festival, and delivered a gospel-inspired cover of Yothu Yindi’s World Turning for triple j’s Like a Version.

The NIMAs, held annually since 2004, celebrate excellence and achievement in First Nations music, with past Hall of Fame inductees including Archie Roach, Ruby Hunter, Kev Carmody, and Gurrumul.

Mauboy’s induction, alongside the new Australian Music Vault display, has cemented her place among these enduring icons – honouring her continued commitment to music, community, and proud First Nations identity.