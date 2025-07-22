On her best behaviour: Jessie Murphs delivers Sex Hysteria

Jessie Murph embodies 60s femme fatales in her release of sophomore album Sex Hysteria.

The 15 track collection follows her debut That Ain’t No Man That’s The Devil, as the 20-year-old artist fearlessly explores themes of sexuality, inherited trauma, and personal awakening with unprecedented confidence and artistic maturity.

Sex Hysteria has a lot to say; and for a 20 year old- it seems we are actively navigating these early aspects of adulthood along with her.

Despite the album’s title, the latest release follows themes of sex, violence, and coping mechanisms that develop from life experiences.

The album delves into the complexities of desire and self-discovery, with lyrics that explore the impact of societal expectations on personal identity.

Murph’s songs reveal a raw vulnerability, addressing the struggle between yearning for connection and maintaining autonomy.

Through vivid storytelling, she captures the tension between seeking validation and confronting the darker aspects of human relationships.

Sex Hysteria resonates with young listeners by addressing the complexities of growing up, love, and self-discovery.

With two chart-topping singles, ‘Blue Strips,’ which has reached the top 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 (having peaked at #15), and ‘Touch Me Like A Gangster,’ holding steady at #56, the album is sure to be a hit.

The project also features collaborations with Gucci Mane on ‘Donuts’ and Lil Baby on ‘Best Behavior,’ alongside the recently released tracks ‘Bad As The Rest’ and ‘Heroin.’

Murph is set to hit her aus leg of the tour in November. Check out Sex Hysteria track list along with Touring dates here.

Words by Veniana Vucago.