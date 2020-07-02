Jim Carrey willing to take a ‘beating’ from Tom Cruise over his new novel

Jim Carrey believes he may receive some backlash from Hollywood star Tom Cruise after the release of his new novel Memoirs and Misinformation.

Jim Carrey believes his new novel Memoirs and Misinformation could see him on the end of a punch from Tom Cruise but at least Nicholas Cage loves it.

Written with Dana Vachon, the fictional novel pertains to Carrey’s real-life Hollywood experiences as it follows an actor who becomes disconnected to the real world thanks to his privileged occupation.

In an interview with The New York Times, Carrey shared details of his Hollywood experiences and how they transpire into the fictional story with the book’s description on Amazon reading, “None of this is real and all of it is true.”

Carrey told The New York Times, “Jim Carrey in this book is really a representative – he’s an avatar of anybody in my position. Of the artist, of the celebrity, of the star.”

He continued, “That world and all its excesses and gluttony and self-focus and vanity. Some of it is very actual. You just won’t know which is which. But even the fictional qualities of the book reveal a truth.”

It is here where The Mask actor sees a potential problem brewing between himself and Tom Cruise, who is represented in the novel as a fictional character named Laser Jack Lighting for legal reasons.

Carrey explained, “I know Tom Cruise. He may sock me, but hey, I’ll take the beating for a piece of art. I think he’s going to love it.”

While Cruise may not be the biggest fan of the semi-autobiographical novel, Carrey already knows he has the support of Nicholas Cage who is featured as the Carrey-character’s best friend.

Carrey explained Cage’s reaction to the book, “I hadn’t told him anything about the book and then one day I sprung it on him, and he just said ‘Jim, I’m so honoured man. You have no idea”.

Memoirs and Misinformation will be released on July 7.