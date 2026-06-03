Jimi The Kween turns teenage dreams into dancefloor gold on ‘Full Speed’

Jimi The Kween is leaning into pure pop euphoria on new single ‘Full Speed’.

Jimi The Kween has released new single ‘Full Speed’, a bright and nostalgic dance-pop anthem that feels tailor-made for Pride Month dancefloors.

The new track finds the vocalist, DJ and drag artist reflecting on how far they’ve come, pairing club-ready production with lyrics that look back at the dreams that once felt out of reach.

Written alongside Lucy Blomkamp, whose credits include Ninajirachi, Blusher and Daine, ‘Full Speed’ blends shimmering synths, hyperpop flourishes and infectious dance beats into Jimi’s most ambitious release yet.

At its core, the song captures a moment of realisation. What once felt like teenage fantasy has slowly become reality, with Jimi celebrating the journey while still sounding completely caught up in the excitement of it all.

The release arrives alongside a glossy new music video and continues the momentum that’s seen Jimi become one of Australia’s most recognisable names across queer nightlife, drag and pop music.

The release also coincides with a run of Pride Month shows in Los Angeles, with Jimi taking ‘Full Speed’ overseas as the next chapter continues to unfold.

For now, though, the new single is a reminder of why Jimi The Kween has become such a fixture on dancefloors: big hooks, bigger energy and absolutely no interest in slowing down.