Jimmy Barnes to headline 2026 Legends on the Lawn festival

Barnesy, Birds of Tokyo, Baby Animals… what more could you ask for?

The (working class) man, the myth, the legend, Jimmy Barnes will lead Queensland’s Legends on the Lawn festival this May.

He’ll be sharing the stage with “good mates” Jon Stevens, Birds of Tokyo and Baby Animals, which makes for a pretty impressive Aussie lineup – and one that some are going as far to say is the best yet.

Mackay mightn’t be your first thought when someone mentions Aussie icons, but Mayor Greg Williamson reckons the yearly festival is a massive deal for the city with all the tourism it brings.

They smashed records last year with their biggest attendance yet, and it seems that momentum will just keep on going after this announcement.

Ticketmaster is hosting a presale on Wednesday, March 4th, at 9am (Sydney time that is – if you’re in QLD you’ll want to adjust that back an hour), and then the rest of the tickets will go up for punters 24 hours later on Thursday 9am.

For the love of music, Legends on the Lawn is all-ages, with under-18s just needing an accompanying parent or legal guardian to make their way in.

Barnesy has a humble 22 Australian number one albums to his name, which is more than anyone in the country’s history, ever.

To keep the B alliteration trend of the lineup going (but certainly not because they’re B-listers) is Queenslanders Busby Marou and Melbourne 90s duo Bachelor Girl.

We can’t think of a better way to escape the cold this May than sorting out some tickets to Legends on the Lawn now and taking off for a midyear Queensland getaway – the stacked lineup is sure to be heaps of fun for all ages.