Jimmy Hazelwood is a captivating presence on ‘Heavy Jeans’

There’s something undeniably captivating about the music of Jimmy Hazelwood. The Sydney-based artist has spent the past number of years carving out a sound that feels simultaneously raw and developed; it’s grounded by emotionally resonant lyricism, but stretches sonically into blissful and deeply satisfying spaces.

Now, with the release of his new single Heavy Jeans, he continues to establish his penchant for crafting truly captivating gems of sound. If you’re not already familiar with this artist, we strongly recommend you change that.

On his new single Heavy Jeans, Sydney-based artist Jimmy Hazelwood crafts an immersive and emotionally resonant slice of pop brilliance.

Throughout the new single, Jimmy Hazelwood glides through a rich blend of synth-pop and atmospheric indie-folk, delivering a sound uniquely his own. With endearing vocal melodies and textured production, Heavy Jeans is brimming with undeniable charm.

Over the course of its three-and-a-half-minute run-time, the track develops into an all-consuming sonic landscape. Not only does the production pull you into a river of sound, but it also highlights the emotional weight of the track. Heavy Jeans explores themes related to youth, loss, and sexual discovery; with every lyric holding some kind of significance in the overall track.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

By the time the song reaches its conclusion, you’ll have been roped in completely by Jimmy Hazelwood’s brilliantly immersive sound.

This is the latest in a string of consistently great releases from Hazelwood, and judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes.

In the meantime, do yourself a favour and watch the new video for Heavy Jeans above.