JNR. returns with summer ready single ‘as you are’

After a year away, Sydney alt-pop artist jnr. is back with ‘as you are’

After quietly re-emerging earlier this year with I guess it’s fine, jnr. is back with as you are, a sun-soaked single written during a residency in the south of France.

The music video, landing later today, was directed with his partner Zoe Dubuc and features jnr. alongside breakdancer Ko Yamada in playful, eccentric outfits, exploring self-expression through dance. It was filmed at jnr.’s grandparents’ house in country NSW, where he spent much of his childhood.

“A lot of the songs I wrote in France are written to both my partner and to myself. With ‘as you are’, I was looking back on a conversation we had where I might have been prying a bit too much. I realised I wasn’t ready to understand parts of her because she hadn’t confronted those parts within herself yet.

There were holes in myself that I didn’t understand yet that I was trying to fill with her. A lot of my songs are from a place of trying to understand myself through other people, and realising that whatever messed up way we are in is the way it’s supposed to be.” jnr.

2024 has already seen jnr. produce and collaborate with Sydney artists like Hevenshe and RAGEFLOWER, form the band FVNERAL, and release his dance-pop experiment 2CLOSE. Despite last year’s quiet period, he’s received triple j airplay and playlist attention from Spotify and Apple Music.

With an EP on the way and a live setup that has him performing alongside Last Dinosaurs, Chloe Dadd, and RAGEFLOWER, jnr. is steadily building his presence in the alt-pop scene.

As you are confirms he’s back and making music on his own terms.