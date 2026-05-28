Joan Baez is disappointed in the lack of protest music from Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo

Folk icon Joan Baez says modern pop stars have massive platforms but rarely turn political activism into protest music.

Back in the ‘60s, protest songs weren’t some niche subgenre sitting quietly on Spotify playlists. They were mainstream culture.

And according to Joan Baez, that’s exactly what’s missing from pop music right now.

In a new interview with Vulture, the legendary folk singer and activist opened up about her frustration with today’s biggest pop stars – specifically questioning why artists with platforms as massive as Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan rarely channel political activism directly into their music.

For Baez, music and protest have always gone hand in hand. This is someone who marched alongside Martin Luther King Jr., protested the Vietnam War and built an entire career around using songs as a form of resistance.

So when she looks at the current pop landscape – dominated by breakup albums, personal confessionals and hyper-curated celebrity branding – she sees a generation of artists playing things a little too safe.

Her argument isn’t really that pop stars don’t care. Plenty clearly do.

Artists like Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa regularly speak out on environmental issues, human rights and reproductive freedoms.

Chappell Roan has also become increasingly vocal politically.

But Baez’s point is that activism today often exists outside the music itself.

And to be hinest, she’s not entirely wrong.

Mainstream pop in 2026 is largely built around relatability and escapism. The songs dominating charts are deeply personal, emotional and designed to connect broadly without completely dividing audiences. Taking a hard political stance in this day and age appears to be commercially risky.

That’s exactly why Baez thinks so few artists are willing to go there.

Unsurprisingly, the internet immediately split into two camps.

Some fans argued Baez is looking at the modern music industry through a nostalgic lens that simply doesn’t apply anymore. Today’s artists operate under relentless online scrutiny, security concerns and corporate pressure that didn’t exist in the same way during the counterculture era.

Others completely agreed with her, arguing that true protest music has mostly disappeared from the mainstream altogether, surviving instead in underground punk, indie and folk scenes where artists have less commercial pressure hanging over them.

At the centre of it all is a bigger question about what people actually want from pop music now.

Does music still need to challenge power structures and push political conversations forward? Or has pop become more about emotional escape from an already exhausting world?

Baez clearly knows where she stands. And judging by the reaction online, a lot of people are still figuring that out for themselves.