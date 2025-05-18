President Joe Biden Diagnosed With Aggressive Prostate Cancer

Doctors say the aggressive form is treatable as the president weighs options.

Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer, his personal office confirmed in a statement.

The diagnosis came after doctors discovered a small nodule during a routine physical exam, prompting further evaluation.

According to the statement, Biden’s cancer has a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) and has metastasised to the bone.

However, physicians noted that the disease appears to be hormone-sensitive, which could allow for effective treatment.

The former president and his family are currently reviewing options with his medical team.

The diagnosis has reignited discussions about Biden’s health, which has been a focal point in recent political discourse.

Prostate cancer affects roughly one in eight men in their lifetime, with risk factors including age and genetics.

The news arrives ahead of the release of ‘Original Sin,’ a book by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson, which reportedly details concerns about Biden’s cognitive and physical decline during his 2024 re-election bid.

The book claims that aides attempted to conceal his condition, even discussing contingency plans for mobility issues.

Biden ultimately withdrew from the race after a widely criticised debate performance, a decision some argue contributed to Trump’s eventual victory.