Podcaster Joe Rogan has tested positive for COVID

After previously questioning the necessity of COVID vaccines, Rogan took to Instagram to announce he has contracted the virus.

Sharing a video titled ‘I GOT COVID’, Rogan said he was tested after a run of dates in Florida, causing him to post pone his next show in Nashville until late October.

But while most would take advice from doctors, Rogan decided he would treat himself instead – using controversial livestock de-wormer Ivermectin.

Ivermectin is not recommended as a treatment for COVID and has not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for use against COVID. Despite this, ivermectin is a seemingly popular ‘self-treatment’ for the virus.

While it’s used to help people with parasitic diseases, it’s not proven to prevent or treat viruses and can be toxic when taken at the wrong dose. In large doses, ivermectin can cause vomiting, nausea, hypotension (low blood pressure), allergic reactions, dizziness, seizures, comas and, worst case scenario, death.

After using a list of vitamins, including a drip, for three days, the Rogan reported that he was “feeling great”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)

Rogan has used his show as a platform to interview public figures, such as Kanye West, Alex Jones and Dr Pierre Kory – a pulmonary and critical care specialist who has advocated for off-label cures, such as using Ivermectin to treat COVID.

Earlier in the year, Rogan caused controversy on his podcast saying “If you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I’ll go no.”

Clarifying his comments when talking to Variety, he claimed “I’m not an anti-vax person. In fact, I said I believe they’re safe and I encourage many people to take ’em. I just said, I don’t think that if you’re a young, healthy person, that you need it.”

Joe Rogan took a bunch of nonsense medicine alongside a bunch of real medicine for COVID and will be fine because he has infinite money But his example will convince more dumb people to just take horse paste https://t.co/ZI34pVU6XO — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) September 1, 2021

Despite Rogan’s enthusiasm and positivity towards the results of ivermectin, experts strongly disagree with him and the message he is spreading about self-treating with the drug.

Someone with a huge platform, like Joe Rogan, spreading a message that has limited scientific support, is clearly concerning for the broader medical community, and rightfully so.