Joe Ruby, co-creator of ‘Scooby-Doo’, passes away aged 87

American animator, writer, and the beloved co-creator of Scooby-Doo, Joe Ruby passed away this week at 87 from natural causes.

It’s impossible to forget your adventures with the Scooby-Doo gang, whether that was unmasking a phantom, sea monster or magician.

Since Scooby-Doo, Where are you! launched on CBS in 1969, Scooby, Fred, Daphne, Velma, and Shaggy have been with us in through every stage of our lives. There has since been a multitude of spin-offs, including the two live-action films in 2002 and 2004, and the latest rendition: a 2020 animated remake with Zac Efron, Gina Rodriguez, and Amanda Seyfried.

Unfortunately, it was revealed today that Joe Ruby, the co-creator of Scooby-Doo passed away this week from natural causes at the age of 87. Fans everywhere are mourning his death and there have been some beautiful tweets and artworks coming out in memorial.

“Missing Their Master” Scooby-Doo and Rush (from Mega Man) mourn the loss of one of the men who brought them to animation. #ScoobyDoo #Rush #MegaMan#RIPJoeRuby (1933-2020) pic.twitter.com/VhLnrvkeDL — P.R. Storm (featuring Gilda Grime as Warhead!) (@StormTheArtist) August 27, 2020

R.I.P. #JoeRuby (1933-2020), the creator behind #ScoobyDoo. Another creative mind and part of my childhood memories. Your characters will live on for generations to come!! 😢📺 #ThankyouForTheMemories pic.twitter.com/gwG4sp7LjT — Man In Paint (@ManInPaintUK) August 27, 2020

It is with great sadness that I post that Joe Ruby passed away yesterday of natural causes at the age of 87. He was one of the creators of Scooby-Doo. May he RIP. 😢 #ScoobyDoo #JoeRuby pic.twitter.com/HhXypKJshi — ScoobyAddict (@ScoobyAddict) August 27, 2020

It’s truly impossible to forget the adventures of Scooby, Fred, Daphne, Velma, and Shaggy, and their super-sleuthing skills will always be immortalised by the classic line: “And I would have gotten away with it too if it weren’t for you meddling kids!”

RIP Joe Ruby.