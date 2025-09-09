Punk’s Cinematic Visionary: Joe Talbot’s Leap From Lyrics to Lens

Joe’s looking to trade mics for movie cameras, fuelled by Aronofsky-inspired dreams.

IDLES frontman Joe Talbot is trading concert halls for cinema halls. After scoring Darren Aronofsky’s new thriller Caught Stealing, Talbot revealed his ambition to write and direct his own films.

The project, featuring four IDLES tracks, including ‘Rabbit Run,’ was a “once-in-a-lifetime” chance to merge music and visual storytelling.

Talbot, who studied film, approached the score by envisioning the script’s pace and tone.

He called Aronofsky a “dream collaborator” and praised the director’s understanding of IDLES’ gritty, subversive style.

Though humbled by the experience, Talbot admitted the process was a “steep learning curve,” working closely with composer Rob Simonsen to shape the film’s sound.

Beyond scoring, IDLES are already crafting a “more driven” new album with producers Kenny Beats and Nigel Godrich.

Talbot teased upcoming projects, including a mysterious “computer game,” proving the band’s creative rebellion knows no bounds.