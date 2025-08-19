Joey Bada$$ is back in album mode

Joey Bada$$ Announces 2025 Tour, new album Lonely at the Top drops August 29

After three years without a full-length project, the Brooklyn rapper has announced his fourth studio record, Lonely at the Top, arriving August 29th via Columbia.

The follow-up to 2022’s 2000 is already shaping up to be a fiery one. Fans got their first taste with ‘ABK,’ debuted on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and now Joey has doubled down with the snarling new single ‘Dark Aura.’

Produced by longtime collaborator Chuck Strangers, the track finds Joey in peak form—defiant, razor-sharp, and unafraid to air his frustrations at industry setbacks. ‘Its accompanying video, all fast cars and punching bags, shows a rapper in fighting trim, ready for the next chapter.

That next chapter takes shape this fall, as Bada$$ embarks on the Dark Aura tour. Kicking off October 16th in Boston, the 25-date run will hit major stops across the U.S. and Canada, with Ab-Soul and Rapsody joining as support.

The tour wraps November 21st in Philadelphia, and yes – you can expect the new material to hit just as hard live.

Pre-sales open August 20th through Live Nation, with general tickets available August 21st via Ticketmaster.