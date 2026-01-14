Joey Valence & Brae return to Australia and New Zealand for the HYPERYOUTH Tour

Joey Valence & Brae are jumping back down to Aus and NZ in support of their HYPERYOUTH tour this April.

The duo are bringing their hip hop infused punk sound and rowdy lyrics back to fans eagerly awaiting their return following a stand-out appearance at Laneway Festival last year, along with two sold out headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne.

Their new album, HYPERYOUTH, is bigger and better, welcoming collaborations from the likes of JPEGMAFIA, Rebbeca Black and TiaCorine.

Produced, mixed, and mastered all by Valence in his makeshift bedroom studio at State College, Pennsylvania, the album is a sonic evolution.

On HYPERYOUTH, JVB tap into a thoughtful resonance with their previous youthful, vibrant and reckless signature EDM-infused sound, samples and nostalgic quality.

These shows will be energetic and sweaty, and the mosh is sure to be chaotic yet unapologetically joyful.

The pair command every crowd they play to, so get warmed up and ready to jump and dance your way through the show.

Be sure not to miss out on your place in the pit at Joey Valence & Brae’s biggest tour to date.

Presale tickets go on sale on Tuesday the 20th of February at 10am, with general sale beginning Wednesday the 21st at 10am.

Here’s where you can catch them:

Thu 9 Apr – Powerstation – Auckland NZ

Sat 11 Apr – Forum – Naarm/Melbourne

Wed 15 Apr – Tivoli – Meanjin/Brisbane

Sat 18 Apr – Enmore Theatre – Gadigal/Sydney

Wed 22 Apr – Metro City – Boorloo/Perth

Presented by Handsome Tours, Astral People, triple j & Laneway Presents.