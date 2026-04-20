JVB’s ‘HYPERYOUTH’ turns the Enmore into a 2000s rave

From punk-rap roots to full-blown club chaos, Joey Valence & Brae turned Enmore Theatre into a pressure cooker

Rapper duo Joey Valence & Brae may have only dropped their debut album Punk Tactics in 2023, but they’ve already cemented themselves as a powerhouse in the modern hip-hop landscape.

Currently wrapping up the final leg of their third album’s world tour, ‘HYPERYOUTH’, the boys landed at Sydney’s legendary Enmore Theatre last Saturday, and the scene was set long before the doors even creaked open.

Dedicated fans were already forming a solid line from lunchtime, sprawling down Enmore Road in a testament to the cult-like following JVB has amassed in just three short years.

Their most recent project, HYPERYOUTH, marks a significant evolution for the pair. While it doubles down on their core themes of youth and reckless abandon, it signals a departure from the Beastie Boys-inspired “Punk-rap” of their debut toward straight-up club bangers.

While tracks like the title song ‘HYPERYOUTH’ and the bass-heavy ‘SEE U DANCE’ are custom-built for the stage, we also saw a smoother, more melodic side to the duo with ‘IS THIS LOVE,”’ proving they aren’t just masters of chaos but genuine students of the craft.

The show was everything you’d expect from JVB – and then some. Having caught them last year at Liberty Hall for the NO HANDS tour, the jump in scale didn’t dilute the intimacy; it only turned the rave vibes up 10 times over.

The crowd was a force of nature, possessing an explosive energy that gives the audiences of today’s most popular rappers a real run for their money. From the first drop, the pits were relentless and the dance moves synchronized, and the energy never dipped – not for a single second.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JVB – Joey Valence and Brae (@jvbsucks)

Seeing the progression of JVB from their early punk-infused hits to these massive party anthems has been nothing short of legendary.

Whatever direction they choose to head in next, we can trust they’ll execute it perfectly.

We can only hope they return to our shores as quickly as they did this time.

Catch the finale of the Australian leg in Perth this week:

When: Wednesday, 22 April 2026

Where: Metro City, Perth

Tickets: Available Here.