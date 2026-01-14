US rapper who produced the Fugees, once jailed for cocaine, found dead

A quiet but profound loss leaves a lasting impact on hip hop.

In 1996 John Forté was the most sought after producer in hip hop, sitting on one the greatest releases of all time, with 22 million copies sold and co-write credits on some of the biggest tracks on the album.

Less than 5 years later he would find himself sentenced to 14 years in prison for possession of liquid cocaine, representing one of the starkest rises and falls in music production history – all before he was 25!

It’s an incredible image to think of a 17 year old Lauryn Hill and an 18 year old John Forté talking about the early sparks of what would later become Fugees and ultimately their ground breaking, Grammy winning album, The Score.

On Monday the 12th January 2026, Forté was found dead in his Massachusetts home. Police confirm they saw no signs of foul play or immediately apparent causes of death, although his death is being investigated by medical examiners.

Through his visionary musical talent, Forté quietly but instructionally gave rise to the jazz-rap, reggae, and R&B sounds of Fugees, resonating profoundly and instructionally throughout their powerhouse hits.

Forté also crafted his artistic voice through his solo work including sophomore album I, John, written while awaiting trial and before making a triumphant comeback when his sentence was commuted in 2008 by President George W. Bush, with the 2009 EP Stylefree, documenting his reclamation of freedom and self.

In a contemporary musical landscape of A.I hip hop artists, mining and diluting culture and style in many feeble attempts at copying him, Forté’s musical ingenuity, authenticity and originality creates a legacy for true contemporary hip hop artists to survive.