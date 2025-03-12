John Lennon’s Legacy Lives On in Australian ‘Give Peace a Chance’ Tour

Five Aussie icons, one legendary voice—John Lennon’s music lives on.

More than 50 years after John Lennon’s iconic anthem Give Peace a Chance became a rallying cry for a generation, a stellar lineup of Australian artists is set to celebrate his enduring legacy.

This July, the Give Peace a Chance tour will bring together five of the country’s most beloved musicians—Adalita (Magic Dirt), Diesel, Steve Kilbey (The Church), Isabella Manfredi (The Preatures), and Kevin Mitchell (Jebediah/Bob Evans)—to reimagine Lennon’s timeless classics.

This isn’t just a tribute; it’s a heartfelt homage to Lennon the songwriter, the activist, and the dreamer. Backed by an all-star band led by Ashley Naylor (Even), the tour promises fresh, powerful interpretations of Lennon’s greatest hits, from his Beatles era to his solo career. Expect everything from the raw energy of Instant Karma! to the haunting beauty of Jealous Guy, all reimagined for a new generation.

The tour will light up some of Australia’s most iconic venues, including Brisbane’s QPAC Concert Hall (July 3), Melbourne’s Hamer Hall (July 5), the Sydney Opera House (July 6), and Adelaide Festival Theatre (July 12). For the artists involved, it’s a chance to pay tribute to a legend who shaped their musical journeys.

“I’m so excited to be part of this tour,” said Adalita. “Lennon’s music has been a big part of my life since I was a kid, and it always resonates with me.” Diesel added, “I’ve been enamoured by Lennon’s songs since childhood. I can’t wait to dive into his work with such inspiring artists.”

Lennon’s music wasn’t just about melody—it was a call to action, a plea for peace, and a reflection of the human experience. From the psychedelic wonder of Strawberry Fields Forever to the revolutionary spirit of Come Together and the hopeful vision of Imagine, his songs remain as relevant today as they were decades ago.

The Give Peace a Chance tour is more than a nostalgic trip down memory lane; it’s a reminder of Lennon’s enduring impact on music and culture. Pre-sale tickets are available from March 18, with general sale starting March 20. Don’t miss this unforgettable celebration of one of music’s greatest icons.

Tour Dates:

3 July – QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane

5 July – Hamer Hall, Melbourne

6 July – Sydney Opera House, Sydney

12 July – Adelaide Festival Theatre, Adelaide

