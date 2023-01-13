John Lydon really hates Eurovision, he’s also competing in it

Former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon has labelled Eurovision “disgusting” and “absolutely awful” just one day after entering the song contest.

Perpetual hypocrite John “Johnny Rotten” Lydon has outdone himself with his latest comments about Eurovision Song Contest, and you can’t help but love him for it.

Just one day after announcing that his band Public Image Ltd. (PiL) would be entering the Eurovision Song Contest, Lydon has put the whole affair on blast in an interview with RTE’s Radio 1.

“It’s absolutely awful, the songs,” Lydon told Radio 1. “The whole thing of it is disgusting to me. I’m a songwriter, I perform live, and these shows just come across as so dreadfully phony to me.”

Despite his scathing criticism of Eurovision, the punk singer also admitted that he’d never actually watched it before.

“But look, we’re giving it a chance to break out of that mould.” How? “I’ve no idea. Apparently, I have to do karaoke over a backing track.” Amazing.

Lydon and his group PiL are among six entries vying to represent Ireland in May with their track Hawaii. For my part, I hope they make it because it sounds like the results would be pretty funny.