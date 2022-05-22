Johnny Depp defamation case: The evidence is stacking up against him

In the last week of Johnny Depp’s case, one of his exes testified against him and Disney confirmed he didn’t lose work because of Amber.

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation, claiming that he lost work because of a Washington Post op-ed she wrote in 2018 claiming to be a victim of domestic abuse.

Amber never mentioned Johnny by name but he has suggested that it was obvious and has ruined his career.

In the ongoing trial, Amber’s legal team put forward a testimony from a Disney executive, Tina Newman, who said the decision to cancel a potential Pirates of the Caribbean 6 had nothing to do with the op-ed.

Newman said she had “never seen any documentation that referenced the op-ed, never discussed it and did not hear of or partake in discussion of its impact”.

On top of this seemingly damning evidence, Johnny Depp’s ex, Ellen Barkin, was heard in a prerecorded deposition from 2019.

Barkin described how the nature of her friendship with Johnny changed to a relationship: “The friendship went from purely platonic to a romantic one.”

Barkin went on to say that Johnny was constantly intoxicated and even referred to his assistant as “the pig”.

She said that Depp would be “controlling” and “jealous” in their relationship and that he broke up with her for going away for two days when he didn’t want her to.

“He didn’t want me to go,” Barkin explained. “I never heard from him again after that.”

When asked about how Depp had shown his jealousy in the past, Barkin said: “He’s just a jealous man, controlling,”

“’Where are you going? Who are you going with? What did you do last night?’ I had a scratch on my back once that got him very angry, very angry because he insisted it came from me having sex with a person who wasn’t him.”

“Did there come a time Mr Depp acted in a way that was out of control with you?” Heard’s lawyer asked.

“Mr Depp threw a wine bottle across the hotel room in Las Vegas when we were shooting,” she said.

“A fight was going on … between Johnny Depp and his friend in the room, the assistant. Honestly, I don’t remember.”

Even though the case lays on the accusation that Amber Heard’s article caused Johnny to lose work, it seems that Heard’s team has proven not only that it wasn’t her article’s doing but also that he was in fact as abusive as she claimed.

Depp’s former long-term agent, Tracey Jacobs, who represented him until 2016 testified saying that Depp had been a “difficult” person with “fundamental anger issues”.

Jacobs also said she received multiple complaints from just about every production he worked on.

It turns out that calling attention to his career with this lawsuit may not have been Johnny Depp’s wisest decision.