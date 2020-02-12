Join Kllo, Motorik, and FBi Radio at Kings Cross Hotel’s Summer of Music Closing Party

Partygoers and music lovers, it’s our time to shine. After kicking it throughout the silly season with an incredible live music program, Kings Cross Hotel and Bacardi have announced the details of their Summer of Music Closing Party.

Set to be a massive, three-level event curated in equal parts by the hotel, FBi Radio, and Motorik, this’ll be a free shindig you definitely can’t miss.

Join Kllo, Motorik, and FBi Radio at Kings Cross Hotel for their massive Summer of Music Closing Party, a free event going down on Saturday March 14th.

Melbourne legends Kllo will be headlining the night, making their first appearance in Sydney since a sold out Oxford Art Factory gig last November. Kllo have been on the world stage since dropping their critically acclaimed debut album Backwater in 2017, touring with Laneway Festival and throughout Europe. They’ve dropped a run of singles recently including the sublime Candid – our bet’s on them looking at a big 2020, so get in early.

Sydney dance crew Motorik will be bringing the heat on Level 3, inking in sets from Motorik Vibe Council, Francis Xavier, Mclean & Mai, and Chloe & Reenie to keep you heaving all night.

On rooftop duties are FBi Radio. Head up top to catch performances from Glo, Jessica Jade and Zeadala, then DJ sets from Honeypoint and Latifa Tee.

It’s set to be a massive night, and all for free. Grab all the details here.

