Jojo Siwa’s VIP Package Sparks Controversy

“A diva is a female version of a hustler”

JoJo Siwa is offering fans a chance to get up close and personal with her shows, but it comes at a hefty price.

Her ‘Dream Guest VIP’ package, which costs upwards of $900, promises a concert experience like no other.

Perks include helping set up the stage, testing out the drums or DJ booth, attending a pre-show Q&A, and even getting autographed memorabilia from the show.

Fans can also enjoy early entry, a meet-and-greet, and merch shopping before the show kicks off.

But it’s not all sunshine and rainbows, it’s also sparked a lot of debate online.

Many fans have criticised the steep price, with some joking about being asked to pay to ‘work’ the concert.

One person said on X, “Jojo Siwa having a $900 vip ticket package where you can help set up the stage… girl what kinda sh- is that.”

“She can’t be serious,” another commented.

Others, however, are on board as one user commented, “A diva is a female version of a hustler.”

What do you think? Would you pay up for this ultimate VIP experience?