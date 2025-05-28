Where punk, rum, and rebellion collide

Step into the Jolly Roger Bar in Fortitude Valley, and you’ll instantly feel the pulse of Brisbane’s alternative undercurrent.

This isn’t just a bar—it’s a pirate-punk sanctuary where velvet lounges, exposed brick, and pirate-themed art set the stage for nights fuelled by rum-soaked revelry and head-banging anthems.

The vibe? Think dim-lit intimacy meets chaotic camaraderie, with pinball machines and vintage cartoons adding to the eclectic charm.

Music is the lifeblood here. The soundtrack swings from 00s pop-punk to metal and screamo, while live acts turn the dancefloor into a sweaty, unified mob—strangers one minute, crewmates the next.

The bartenders are absolute legends, slinging epic margaritas and rum flights with pirate-worthy flair (cash tips only, matey).

And if you’re plotting a function, their “Blackbeard’s Bounty” package offers five hours of private debauchery, complete with a pirate’s ransom of AV gear and bespoke cocktails.

Upcoming gigs aren’t just shows—they’re rites of passage. Whether you’re a rum novice or a seasoned punk, the Jolly Roger reminds us why dive bars with soul outshine polished pretenders.

Jolly Roger Bar

📍 187 Wickham St, Fortitude Valley

📞 (07) 3157 3365

🌐 jollyrogerbar.com