Jonathon Penn’s Second Act is a Spiritual Masterpiece

This is the sound of a man blowing up his life and finding grace in the rubble.

There is an aching beauty in art born from professional and personal collapse.

For Jonathon Penn, a former finance professional who buried his songwriting instincts for nearly two decades, that collapse wasn’t a gentle fade, it was a self-administered detonation.

The San Luis Obispo artist’s debut LP, It Took A Long Time To Get Young (out June 12th via Shifting Sands Records), is the stunning, scarred artifact of that explosion.

Penn’s origin story, walking away from a career, grieving his father, and raising young children, could easily yield a maudlin singer-songwriter cliché.

Instead, he delivers an 11-track masterclass in unvarnished indie-folk that recalls the emotional nakedness of Adrianne Lenker and the rugged Americana of Jason Isbell.

Recording live at Sonic Ranch with minimal editing, the album breathes.

Opener ‘Ghost Dog’ sets the tone perfectly: a mystical, true story of a canine spirit guide, tracked without click tracks or headphones. It feels less like a recording and more like a transmission.

<a href="https://jonathonpenn.bandcamp.com/album/it-took-a-long-time-to-get-young">It Took A Long Time To Get Young by Jonathon Penn</a>

Penn proves a versatile balladeer. ‘Barbecue Smoke’ and ‘Lettin’ Loose” are elegant piano weepers, while “Gold Rush” evolves from stark keys into a psychedelic, operatic nightmare about the hollow altar of marketplace value.

That track alone is worth the price of admission, disquieting, strange, and utterly gripping.

But the album’s triumph is its thesis. The title track reinterprets Picasso’s quote about aging into creative simplicity, yet it’s the closer, ‘Two Sides of the Sun,’ that delivers the knockout.

When Penn asks, “If time’s just a record of change, is it a record of healing or a record of pain?” you realise this isn’t a breakup album with a job.

It’s a map for anyone who has ever set fire to their own future and emerged, finally, impossibly, young.

Pre-order here.