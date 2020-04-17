Josh King makes one hell of a first impression on ‘116’

There’s something undeniably captivating about the music of Josh King. In a very short amount of time, the Gold Coast-based singer-songwriter has crafted a sound that feels simultaneously grounded and far-reaching; it’s rooted in an earnest kind of pop, but stretches into new and unexpected sonic territories.

With the release of his debut single 116, he has immediately established his penchant for crafting immersive and deeply infectious gems of sound. If you’re not already across this band, now is a perfect time to change that.

All throughout the new single, Josh King glides through a spellbinding concoction of indie and synth pop, delivering something uniquely his own. With soaring vocal hooks, emotionally resonant lyricism, and flawless production, 116 is the kind of tune that’ll stick with you for weeks.

Across its punchy three-and-a-half-minute run-time, the song builds into something cathartic and anthemic. As the track progresses, the melodies seem to grow more epic and the vocal delivery becomes more forceful. By the time it reaches its conclusion, you’ll have been roped in completely by Josh King’s sprawling pop sounds.

These may still be early days for this Gold Coast artist, but judging by the quality of what we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes.

In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new single above.