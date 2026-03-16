Judah Kelly brings home the gold in a historic Oscar win

From The Voice to the Oscars.

Nearly a decade after winning the hearts of Australia on a reality singing competition, Judah Kelly has claimed a prize that elevates him from television talent to cinematic artist: an Academy Award.

The 2017 The Voice Australia champion is now an Oscar winner, thanks to his role in the live-action short film, The Singers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judah Kelly (@judah_kelly)

The 18-minute musical comedy, which took home the golden statue at the 98th Academy Awards, is set in a dive bar where a spontaneous sing-off reveals hidden talents among the patrons.

Directed by Sam Davis, the film uniquely cast real-life musicians discovered through viral videos and street performances, rather than traditional actors.

Kelly, whose country-soul voice has been his signature since his reality TV win, was a perfect fit for the ensemble.

Taking to Instagram, the singer joked about his surreal new reality, quipping, “We don’t even know how to act! Our film just won an Oscar! I’M GOING TO MOVIE WORLD or whatever they say.”

In a rare twist, the film tied with Two People Exchanging Saliva, marking only the seventh tie in Oscars history.