Julian Casablancas is heading to Oxford

Julian Casablancas is doing side quests, and this time it’s at the Oxford debating society.

The Oxford Union will be holding an interview with Julian Casablancas, of The Strokes, this Thursday.

The event will also consist of a meet and greet with students, with a ballot open for that now.

Whilst the event does not mean Casablancas will be debating, we do know that he holds some strong opinions.

(See his well-argued points and hot takes on Subway Takes.)

This comes a month before the release of The Strokes upcoming album, Reality Awaits, out June 26.

So far we’ve heard ‘Going Shopping’ and ‘Falling out of Love’ off of the record.

Both tracks have caused a lot of division and discussion about their very heavy use of autotune.

So, if he does debate anything, maybe that’s what it’ll be.