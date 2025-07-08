Julienne Harvey’s ‘Self Care’: A solemn, beautiful ode to Mental Resilience

An intimate exploration of mental health struggles, grief, and the exhausting weight of daily survival.

Independent artist Julienne Harvey makes a striking return with her latest single, Self Care.

Released on July 8, 2025, the track marks her first offering after a period of silence, during which she grappled with her own mental health.

The result is a song that feels both deeply personal and universally resonant. A raw, cinematic confession wrapped in delicate, nostalgic soundscapes.

From the opening notes, Self Care immerses listeners in a world of contrasts. The gentle chime of a xylophone and distant children’s laughter evoke innocence, yet Julienne’s ethereal, melancholic vocals immediately undercut that lightness, exposing the song’s true emotional core.

The production, co-crafted with Kristof Neyens, layers dreamy textures with an almost eerie stillness, mirroring the paralysis of depression. The inability to move even when fully aware of one’s own suffering.

Lines like “I brush my teeth, but the weight’s still there” are devastating in their simplicity, laying bare the invisible labour of surviving mental illness.

Drawing comparisons to artists like Lana Del Rey, Mazzy Star, and Portishead, Julienne Harvey has always excelled at blending poetic lyricism with atmospheric production.

Her voice, warm yet fragile, guides the listener through the track’s shifting moods, from quiet despair to fleeting moments of resolve.

This is a lifeline for those who’ve felt the same exhaustion. By baring her own struggles, Julienne transforms pain into art, offering solace to the lonely, the longing, and the lost.

Self Care is a powerful reminder that healing isn’t linear and, sometimes, just getting through the day is enough.