July Morning’s ‘The Colours of Darkness’ incites the mind as much as it rattles the spirit

The light at the edge of despair.

Sydney/Gadigal outfit July Morning is a band that wears its sprawling influences on its sleeve, yet refuses to be defined by them.

Raised on a diet of British dad-rock (Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Genesis), the quartet has matured into something far more eclectic.

They are just as comfortable crafting heart-wrenching ballads as they are post-punk freak-outs.

This restless spirit reaches its stunning apex on their debut album, The Colours of Darkness, a loose concept record that stares unflinchingly into the void of modern mental health.

Self-produced by the band, with help from ARIA Award-winner Adrian Breakspear on ‘Upper Hand’, the album is a rich tapestry of art-rock, folk, jazz, and psychedelia.

Rather than feeling disjointed, these genre shifts serve the narrative of despair, isolation, and eventual resolution.

Frontman Jesse Delauney describes the work as a “delivery right to the edge of despair,” but crucially, the band never advocates for hopelessness. They validate it.

The longform tracks allow for genuine improvisation and density. ‘Scorched Earth’ rattles the spirit with jagged guitar work, while ‘Beacon’ offers a cathartic release, balancing darkness with necessary light.

The use of mandolin and saxophones amidst the guitar-driven assault adds a progressive richness that recalls the band’s prog idols, yet the raw emotional weight is entirely their own.

Delauney’s lyrics navigate family, fractured relationships, and inner conflict with poetic precision.

By acknowledging the “excruciating bouts of melancholy” that define our era, July Morning creates a safe space for listeners who feel beset by the same storms.

The Colours of Darkness proves that true artistic ambition is alive and well in the Sydney rock scene, offering a visceral reminder that even in the darkest shades, there is validation and strength.