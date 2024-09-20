Justin Timberlake’s “One Martini” DUI Avoids Criminal Charge

It’s official – we will never get to see Justin Timberlake’s DUI bodycam footage, as courts agreed to permanently seal it.

The pop singers infamous June 18th DUI saw him blowing through a stop sign and swerving out of his lane in the chic streets of the Hamptons.

Despite claiming he had only had “one martini”, Timberlake was pulled over by police around 12:30 am, where the officer on scene reported he could smell the liquor on Timberlake’s breath as he emerged from his BMW.

Refusing to take a breath test at the East Hampton Police Station after having performed poorly on each standard sobriety test, Timberlake was arraigned and faced court on July 26th.

Last Friday September 13th, Timberlake accepted a lesser degree of a traffic offence and pleaded guilty to driving while his ability was impaired.

Under the guidance of a police escort, Timberlake was accompanied to and from the Sag Harbour Courthouse as crowds of fans watched from nearby.

Having been ordered to pay a $500 fine with a $260 surcharge and complete 25 hours of community service for a non-profit organisation of his choice, Timberlake has since been urging others to avoid the same fate.

“There are so many alternatives. You can call a friend (or) take an Uber…This is a mistake that I made, but I’m hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have.”

More recently, the Office of the Suffolk County District Attorney came to an agreement with Timberlake’s legal team to not release the bodycam footage from the arrest to the public.

The footage reportedly shows Timberlake being unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech, with noticeably bloodshot eyes.

Timberlake has recently thanked the town of Sag Harbour and its police officers, saying, “We can all be more safe out there and I’m going to do my part, I hope that everyone else does their part.”