Kali Uchis clashes with Sleep Token over No. 1 Spot – And a Misunderstood Mask

A clash of aesthetics, accusations, and album drops.

When Kali Uchis and Sleep Token dropped their albums on the same day, the charts ignited—but so did the drama.

Sleep Token’s Even in Arcadia soared to No. 1 in the US and UK, while Uchis’ Sincerely landed at No. 2.

What followed was a fiery social media clash. In a since-deleted post, Uchis shaded the masked metal band, covering Sleep Token’s image with a heart and crediting her fans for her success “without gimmicks.”

When called out, she doubled down, alleging discomfort over what she misidentified as “blackface”—a claim quickly debunked as Sleep Token’s aesthetic draws from black metal’s corpse paint tradition, not racial caricature.

Critics praised both records—NME hailed Even in Arcadia as a “sonic masterpiece,” while Uchis’ dreamy R&B earned acclaim for its lush intimacy.

Yet the feud overshadowed the music, sparking debates over artistic expression and chart rivalries.

As Sleep Token preps to headline Download Festival, one thing’s clear: their mystique—and success—won’t be silenced.