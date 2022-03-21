Kanye West cancelled by Grammys for “concerning online behaviour”

Following an offensive post about comedian Trevor Noah, Kanye West’s upcoming Grammy performance has been cancelled.

In the wake of last week’s Instagram ban following a racially-offensive post about Trevor Noah, Kanye West is facing a new wave of consequences for his antics.

Due to “concerning online behaviour,” the Grammys contacted Ye’s team to let him know that he’s been axed from this year’s performance line-up. This may or may not have something to do with the fact that Noah himself is appointed to host the 2022 award ceremony.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Kanye West has been under fire for a number of months, due to his toxic treatment of Kim Kardashian since their split. In a recent episode of The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah had this to say about it:

“What [Kardashian is] going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave.”

As can be expected, the controversial hip hop star wasn’t happy about these remarks. Posting a screenshot of a google search result that referred to Noah as a “South African comedian,” West captioned the lyrics of an African-American spiritual song, Kumbaya, but replaced the song’s title with a racial slur.

Thankfully, Instagram acknowledged this disgusting violation and banned Kanye from posting, commenting and messaging on the platform for 24 hours. While this was reportedly meant to be a temporary ban, it appears his account is still disabled.

However, West being barred from the platform hasn’t stopped others from speaking out on his behalf. Compton rapper and recent Kanye collaborator, The Game, posted a lengthy caption underneath an Instagram post regarding the Grammys cancellation:

“Time & time again they show us that they only want to STEAL the culture, not allow you to ever be their equals. In a more than obvious move for reasons of minuscule actions…. The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull (Kanye West) from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming.”

Taking a look at Kanye’s extensive track record of alarming behaviour, we’re not quite sure what “minuscule actions” The Game is referring to. From his threats of physical violence towards Pete Davidson, to his horrific treatment of Kim Kardashian, to many other instances, we’d say his Grammy cancellation is highly warranted.

Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the first time Kanye West has undergone a social media ban, and it likely won’t be the last. With his account currently remaining inactive, it’s still a mystery as to when he’ll return with a fresh onslaught of drama. But we’re sure it won’t take too long.