Kate Moss unzips Bowie’s Golden Era in new BBC Podcast

Supermodel Kate Moss is trading the runway for the recording booth as the host of Music Uncovered, David Bowie: Changeling, a new BBC Radio 6 Music podcast diving into Bowie’s meteoric reinvention between 1970–1975.

The eight-part series, premiering September 10 on BBC Sounds, blends rare archival gems, like a 2001 interview with creator Des Shaw, with fresh insights from icons like Elton John, Iggy Pop, and Boy George.

Moss, Bowie’s longtime friend, calls him “an enigma” and promises an intimate tour of his Ziggy Stardust era, Diamond Dogs, and the birth of the Thin White Duke.

The podcast coincides with the V&A’s David Bowie Centre launch, showcasing the artist’s vast archive.

Meanwhile, Beth Ditto joins 6 Music’s lineup with Indie Forever Disco and a weekly Breakfast Show segment, What Would Beth Ditto Do?

And for collectors, Bowie’s final chapter is immortalised in the I Can’t Give Everything Away box set (September 12), spanning Heathen to Blackstar.