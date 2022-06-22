Katy Perry “argued” with Aussie waitress in Port Douglas, Queensland

Over the weekend, Katy Perry reportedly “argued” with a Queensland waitress because there were no free tables at the café.

On Saturday, Katy Perry got in a tiff with Aussie waitress, Indianna Paull, at a Port Douglas café. The global pop star and her husband, Orlando Bloom, are currently staying in the area as Orlando preps for the filming of comedy project, Wizards!

With her daughter, Daisy Dove in tow, Katy Perry casually strolled into the café during a very busy hour. Sporting large sunglasses and a hat, Indianna claims she didn’t even recognise the artist initially.

Shortly thereafter, the pair got into a heated argument over the fact that there were no free tables available for Katy and her daughter. However, the conversation quickly took a more positive turn, and the Firework singer even gave Indianna a hefty tip for treating her as though she were an “everyday person.”

The local waitress posted a TikTok video recounting the experience: “POV: Katy Perry comes into your café and you don’t recognise her and argue over a table. Then she tips and hugs you for treating her like an everyday person.”

In the coming months, Orlando Bloom will be filming Wizards! alongside comedian Pete Davidson, who’s also been spotted out and about in Far North Queensland, with reality star and girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.

We can’t wait to see what other spicy encounters these star-studded couples end up having with locals in the coming weeks. Keep an eye out, Queenslanders!