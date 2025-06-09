Stage-crasher shocks Katy Perry at her Sydney concert

Because what’s a pop show without a little chaos?

Katy Perry’s Sydney concert took an unexpected turn when an overzealous fan stormed the stage mid-performance, turning her show into an unplanned duet.

The pop star, performing her 2008 hit Hot N Cold at Qudos Bank Arena, kept her cool as the intruder danced beside her—even throwing an arm around her shoulder—before security finally intervened.

Katy Perry laughed it off, telling the crowd, “There’s never going to be another show like this, so just enjoy it!” But as guards struggled to remove the man, even Perry couldn’t resist shouting between lyrics, “What the hell is going on?!”

Katy Perry reacts to fan storming the stage at her Sydney show: “There’s never going to be another show like this so just enjoy it.” pic.twitter.com/37yKJPQZRs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 9, 2025

The incident caps off a rocky year for Perry, from her polarising album 143 to her ill-fated “performance in space.”

Still, if tonight proved anything, it’s that Katy Perry can roll with the punches—even when they come in the form of rogue stage-crashers.