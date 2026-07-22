Tributes paid to ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ actor Kaylee Hottle, who has died aged 18

Godzilla vs. Kong actor Kaylee Hottle, has died following a car crash in Maryland.

If you’ve seen the recent Godzilla movies, you’ll know Kaylee Hottle quietly held a lot of it together.

While Kong and Godzilla were busy knocking down buildings, Hottle’s performance as Jia and her connection with Kong brought some much-needed heart to all the madness.

Rebecca Hall, Millie Bobby Brown and members of the Deaf acting community have now paid tribute to Hottle following her death in a car crash in Maryland. She was 18.

Hall, who played Jia’s adoptive mother Dr Ilene Andrews in Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, shared photos of the pair together on Instagram.

“Devastated to hear this news,” she wrote. “My heart goes out to your family. You will be missed Kaylee.”

Hall and Alexander Skarsgård both learned American Sign Language so they could communicate directly with Hottle while making the films.

Brown, who appeared alongside Hottle in the first film, shared a black-and-white photo of the young actor holding a King Kong toy.

“I’m so devastated to hear this,” she wrote. “You will be deeply missed Kaylee.”

Oscar-winning Deaf actor Marlee Matlin said she was “absolutely gutted”, adding that Hottle’s “beauty and talent” would be remembered. CODA star Troy Kotsur and Echo actor Alaqua Cox also offered their condolences to Hottle’s family.

Hottle died following a single-vehicle crash in Ijamsville, Maryland, shortly before 3am on Tuesday, July 21.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, she was travelling as a passenger in a Honda Accord when the car left Windsor Road and struck a culvert. She was taken to a trauma centre, where she was later pronounced dead.

The 19-year-old driver suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, while another passenger declined medical treatment. Authorities believe excessive speed may have contributed to the crash, which remains under investigation.

Hottle’s father, Joshua, confirmed her death in an emotional video delivered in ASL while travelling from Texas to Maryland to bring his daughter home.

He said the family was grateful for the 18 years they had spent with her and publicly offered forgiveness to the driver.

“I have forgiven you,” he said. “Don’t let this incident ruin the rest of your life.”

The Texas School for the Deaf, where Hottle was a student, said counselling and support would be made available to her classmates and friends.

“Please keep Kaylee’s loved ones in your thoughts as we mourn this tremendous loss together,” the school said.

Hottle made her feature-film debut as Jia in 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong. Her character, a Deaf orphan who forms a close bond with Kong and communicates with him through ASL, became one of the film’s most memorable parts.

She returned for the 2024 sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, receiving a Saturn Award nomination for best performance by a younger actor. She had also appeared in an episode of Magnum P.I. and was attached to the upcoming film What Doesn’t Kill Us.

Raised in a multigenerational Deaf family, Hottle had spoken about wanting to see more Deaf actors and crew members working throughout the industry.

“I want deaf people to know that they can do that too, just like me,” she said in an earlier interview. “There are no limits.”

Her career was only beginning, but Hottle had already managed something fairly rare: standing out in films built to make almost everything else on screen look enormous.

The tributes from her family, co-stars, classmates and the wider Deaf community make it clear that her impact went well beyond the MonsterVerse.