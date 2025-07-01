Keith Urban hangs up on live interview when hosts ask him a dumb question

Things were going fine—until they really, really weren’t. Keith Urban was all smiles when he dialled into Adelaide’s Mix 102.3 this week, calling in to chat about his upcoming Aussie tour.

There was talk of good vibes, excited crowds, the Adelaide Entertainment Centre. Then someone brought up Nicole Kidman’s sex scenes on screen, and Urban straight-up ghosted them. Mid-interview. Live on air.

It happened during the station’s “Wall of Truth” segment—a kind of high-stakes truth-or-dare, but without the dare.

Hosts Hayley Pearson and Max Burford were tossing out questions when Burford decided to go nuclear: “What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV and radio?”

Silence.

Then static.

Then… nothing.

The Zoom call disconnected. “What just happened here?” Burford asked, as a producer chimed in: “He’s disconnected from Zoom.” Pearson, audibly flustered, said what everyone was thinking: “I think we’ve upset Keith Urban.”

Yeah. You did.

To be fair, it’s not like Urban is a mystery box when it comes to boundaries.

He’s made it pretty clear over the years that he doesn’t love talking about his marriage—especially not in a way that sounds like it was lifted from a 2006 tabloid headline.

Asking how a husband feels about his wife doing her job as an actress might not be the edgiest radio gag, but in this case, it was definitely enough to nuke the interview.

Now the question floating around Adelaide (and possibly Nashville) is: does Keith Urban hate Hayley & Max?

“Do we have beef with Keith Urban now?” Burford asked, only half-joking. Pearson’s response: “If you knew this was going to happen, Hayley, why didn’t you stop me asking the question?”

Great question. But if Urban’s track record is anything to go by, the real answer is probably: “Just don’t ask about Nicole.”