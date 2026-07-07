Kelela and PinkPantheress unite on dreamy new single ‘the bridge’

Kelela and PinkPantheress find beauty in the space between ‘the bridge’

The final single from Kelela’s next record, new avatar, cozily nestles into the ears of alt-pop listeners with her second collaboration with PinkPantheress.

Built on glistening synths, weightless percussion and muted, echoey breakbeats, ‘the bridge’ finds Kelela’s signature layered vocals intertwining with PinkPantheress’ feathery delivery.

Rather than competing for the spotlight, the pair complement each other, creating a dreamlike atmosphere that feels suited to a late-night drive through the city or an empty dancefloor with only two lovers remaining.

This entry is very reminiscent of the previous single ‘outta time’, which saw Kelela combine forces with A.K. Paul to deliver a dark and mellow track that shied away from the drenched sonics of the high-energy guitars and bass that dominate the rest of the singles.

In terms of features, the album will also contain a collaboration with Fousheé on the track ‘new life forms’, which feels like a match made in heaven; that being one filled with angels with dark wings and industrial high fashion.

The track was first teased five days ago on Kelela’s Instagram, where the R&B goddess could be seen dancing on a bridge beam while the sparkling lights of the city flickered behind her and the winds of the sparse night blew beneath the mix.

This was followed up with another clip on a bridge, as well as a four-second clip showcasing the track’s ambient presence with mysterious, ethereal lighting. A music video didn’t drop alongside the track, so this is the closest thing to a visualiser fans will get until the album arrives.

The new album, arriving this week on July 10, is about finding solace in confronting the harsh truths of the world, using music to help things make sense instead of serving as a distraction. So far, the album has sonically echoed this on tracks like ‘idea 1’, ‘point blank’ and ‘linknb’ by departing from club-heavy sounds and embracing more electronic, grunge and shoegaze influences.

With ‘the bridge’, new avatar is shaping up to be Kelela’s most emotionally vulnerable and sonically adventurous record to date.