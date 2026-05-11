Keli Holiday forced to return home with a revoked visa mid tour

Keli Holiday has been forced to return home midway through his US tour after being refused re-entry into the country.

Australian indie-pop sensation Keli Holiday has been forced to return home early from his North American tour following a denied re-entry into the US.

There’s been no official explanation as to why this occurred, leaving room to wonder whether it was strict US policy, an unfortunate mix-up, or maybe they just weren’t a fan of his Archibald painting.

Between May 1 and 7, Holiday was set to perform four shows across the US and Canada, which were unfortunately cut short after his Toronto stop.

At the US-Canadian border, he was detained and ultimately denied re-entry into the US, preventing him from completing his final show at Baby’s All Right in New York City. No official reason was provided to him or his team, who reportedly had their visas revoked.

To clear the air with fans, Keli took to social media, writing: “I’m not going to make it to tonight’s show… I have spent all day detained at the Canadian border and denied entry back into the US despite having the proper visa documentation in place. I’m still trying to get clarity on the situation myself.”

Ticket holders were notified ahead of time, with Keli adding he was “gutted” he couldn’t “party with you all.”

There’s still been no clarification around what caused the issue, but fans remain keen to catch him when he returns to the US.

“I love you and I’ll update you when I can.”

Despite the setback, Keli Holiday is still set to perform across Australia, with dates locked in for NSW, Victoria and Tasmania throughout the rest of May and early June.

Aussie fans have already shown strong support online, ready to tap back into the Peking Duk performer’s livewire party energy.

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