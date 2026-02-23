Keli Holiday is playing Nova’s Red Room in Sydney next month

Keli Holiday’s playing an invite only gig to 600 folks at Nova’s Red Room next month.

Keli Holiday, AKA Adam Hyde, AKA one half of iconic duo Peking Duk, apparently “can’t wait” to play some of the tracks from his freshest album Capital Fiction (which only dropped 10 days ago) for the first time live at Nova’s Red Room.

On that album is ‘Dancing2’, his candid love song to GF Abbie Chatfield that swept fans of their feet, absolutely blew up on TikTok, and ended up landing him the #2 spot in this year’s Hottest 100 countdown.

He played a pretty successful set last year at the AFLW Grand Final, and fans that are lucky enough to secure an invite to this next ever-so-intimate endeavour are sure to be talking about it for years to come.

Though Nova’s Red Room might sound like a venue in itself, it’s actually a music series run by Nova FM that aims to give fans a chance to see their faves up close and personal.

Rather, the venue of choice is Selina’s at Coogee Bay Hotel, which has hosted massive names like David Bowie, The Killers, and Ice Cube – but is set to be torn down sometime soon while the hotel gears up for a massive six-storey replacement, so Hyde couldn’t have picked a better time to get amongst it.

Nova’s Red Room has hosted stars like Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran, so it’s a pretty decent nod to Mr Holiday and his music.

His energy is the perfect fit for such an intimate gig, so make sure you’re tuning into Nova over the next couple weeks for your chance to score an invite before March 11th rolls around.