R&B Icon Kelis to Headline BIGSOUND 2024

Hey Dirty! The queen of Y2K R&B-pop, Kelis, is set to storm Brisbane this September for BIGSOUND 2024

BIGSOUNDspea and QLD Music Trails have pulled off a major coup by bringing the the only Kelis to Australia.

Kelis will headline as the Keynote speaker at BIGSOUND on Thursday, 5 September, and will also light up the stage at QLD Music Trails’ Sweet Relief! Music Festival on Saturday, 7 September.

Known for smash hits like “Milkshake” and “Bossy,” Kelis has been winning hearts worldwide for over two decades with her electric stage presence. But she’s not just a music icon—she’s a fashion trailblazer and a Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef with her own Netflix cooking specials and cookbook, My Life on a Plate. Her keynote at BIGSOUND promises to offer deep insights into her journey of constant evolution and staying relevant in the ever-changing music landscape.

QMusic and BIGSOUND CEO, Kris Stewart, shares, “BIGSOUND lights up Fortitude Valley every year with music lovers and brilliant minds. Partnering with QLD Music Trails to bring Kelis here will make for an incredible Keynote and festival performance.”

Kelis is joined by The Presets, Electric Fields, Haiku Hands, Dameeela, Juno and more.

Early Bird All-Access BIGSOUND Delegate Passes are on sale now at bigsound.org.au, giving you access to the full conference, showcase events, parties, and workshops. Festival-only tickets will be available in June.

Early Bird Prices:

General: $629

QMusic Members: $529

Students: $379

Don’t miss out on your chance to see Kelis and be part of BIGSOUND 2024!