Here’s Kendrick Lamar’s GNX Tour setlist, based on his Melbourne performances and expected for upcoming shows

Sydney, tonight’s your turn.

After two towering shows in Melbourne, Kendrick Lamar brings his Grand National Tour to Allianz Stadium, and the energy circling it feels bigger than just another tour stop.

Kendrick’s return to Australia arrives charged with the momentum of his sixth studio album, ‘GNX’ record, which didn’t just revive West Coast mythology, but reframed it for a new generation.

Across the tour so far, he hasn’t performed like an artist chasing relevance; he’s moved like someone clarifying lineage.

Melbourne’s crowd saw the full force of a rapper who knows exactly where he sits in the canon: flames bursting, fireworks chasing beats, and every bar sharpened with the urgency of someone reminding the world that hip-hop travels through him before it travels anywhere else.

The GNX era has been one of pure joy for Kendrick.

Joy in precision, joy in pettiness, joy in mastery.

Even when he’s spitting verses born from tension and legacy feuds, the stage energy is almost celebratory, like he’s airing out the culture in real time.

Joing Kendrick is ScHoolboy Q.

The two have carved their own lanes in West Coast rap, but together, their presence on this tour feels like a reclamation.

Kendrick performs tonight, Wednesday, December 10, and again tomorrow, December 11, at Allianz Stadium.

For more info on the Grand National Tour, visit the official event page.

Sydney’s set list, based on his Melbourne performance on the GNX Tour:

wacced out murals

squabble up

N95

King Kunta (short version)

ELEMENT.

tv off

euphoria

hey now

reincarnated

Backseat Freestyle

family ties (Baby Keem cover)

HUMBLE.

Swimming Pools (Drank)

m.A.A.d city

Alright

man at the garden

dodger blue

peekaboo

Like That (Future & Metro Boomin cover)

DNA.

GOOD CREDIT (Playboi Carti cover)

LOVE.

Count Me Out / Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe

Money Trees

Poetic Justice

luther

tv off (reprise)

Not Like Us

gloria