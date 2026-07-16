Kesha wants your teeth—and she already has more than 1,000

The star says fans have mailed her teeth for years, helping her build a collection that’s become jewelry, home décor and more

Kesha has made plenty of unusual headlines over the years, but this might be her most bizarre confession yet.

Appearing on the Las Culturistas podcast with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, the singer revealed she’s amassed a collection of more than 1,000 human teeth, most of them sent in by fans.

The topic came up while the hosts were discussing narwhals, whose iconic tusk is actually an elongated tooth. That prompted Kesha to casually admit, “Do you know I collect teeth? I do.”

Then came the request.

“Send them over,” she said.

According to Kesha, the collection started after a fan offered her their child’s baby teeth, thinking she might appreciate the odd keepsake.

“I was like, ‘Can I have them because I want to make jewelry out of it?'”

One necklace quickly snowballed into an entire fashion line…and then a home goods line.

“I made a necklace, an earring and then a belt and then a crown,” she explained, adding, “Oh, the crown is wild.”

Eventually, she stopped turning every tooth into accessories and simply… started collecting them.

“I just started putting them all over my home. In little jars,” she laughed.

Kesha also encouraged people not to throw teeth away.

“People flush them down the toilet. Where are they going? Give them to me.”

“Can I actually have them? It’s not a drill, not a joke,” she added. “I am a pop star and I need your teeth.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Kesha has previously revealed she also keeps the teeth of her pet cats, proving her collection extends well beyond devoted fans.