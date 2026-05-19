Kevin Morby is bringing Little Wide Open to Australia this November

Kevin Morby is heading back to Australia this November for a run of headline dates celebrating his new album Little Wide Open.

Fresh off the release of his eighth studio record via Dead Oceans, Morby will return with a mix of full-band theatre shows and more intimate solo performances across NSW, Queensland and Victoria.

The tour includes stops at Sydney’s Metro Theatre, Melbourne’s Forum, Brunswick Heads’ Hotel Brunswick and Castlemaine’s Town Folk Festival.

Little Wide Open feels like classic Morby territory – restless highways, small-town reflections and slow-burning Americana – but there’s a sharper sense of clarity running through it this time around.

Produced by Aaron Dessner, the album was recorded at Long Pond Studio in New York after Morby supported The National in London last year.

The record also pulls in a stacked lineup of collaborators, including Justin Vernon, Lucinda Williams and Katie Gavin, while singles like ‘Javelin’, ‘Die Young’ and ‘100,000’ lean further into the reflective, road-worn songwriting Morby’s built his reputation on.

Morby’s Australian tours have quietly become a reliable draw over the years, with past appearances at festivals like Wanderer and Panama alongside sold-out headline runs.

Kevin Morby 2026 Australian Tour Dates

Fri 13 Nov — Bellingen Golf Club, NSW [solo]

Sat 14 Nov — Old Museum, Brisbane, QLD [solo]

Sun 15 Nov — Elm House, Mt Glorious, QLD [solo]

Wed 18 Nov — Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Fri 20 Nov — Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads, NSW

Sat 21 Nov — Town Folk Festival, Castlemaine, VIC

Sun 22 Nov — Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale via handsometours.com