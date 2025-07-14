Kevin Parker hints at new Tame Impala album

The wait might finally be over.

Kevin Parker, the mastermind behind Tame Impala, has sent fans into a frenzy with a cryptic Instagram post suggesting new music is on the way.

The post, captioned “Been Busy,” features a montage of studio sessions, festival appearances, and personal moments, including a sweet shot with his pregnant wife, Sophie Lawrence.

But the real gem? A snapshot of a recording progress chart showing 13 completed songs marked “done.”

Though Parker hasn’t officially announced a follow-up to The Slow Rush (2020), the evidence is hard to ignore.

Fellow artists like Dua Lipa, SZA, A$AP Rocky, and The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne flooded the comments with excitement, with SZA pleading, “God I need this so bad rn.”

With Parker teasing unreleased tracks at recent DJ sets, including one after Primavera Sound, and opening for Justice on their Australian tour later this year, Tame Impala’s new era might be just around the corner.