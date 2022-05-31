Kevin Spacey discusses sexual assault charges

Kevin Spacey has confirmed that he will voluntarily head to the UK to fight recent sexual assault charges.

Kevin Spacey issued a statement to Good Morning America, breaking his silence on the recent charges of four sexual assault offences brought on by British authorities.

Spacey said he will “voluntarily appear” in the London court, meaning he will not have to be extradited from the US.

The former actor and two-time Oscar winner said: “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

