Kevin Spacey claims he’s Homeless after Legal Ordeal

The former A-list actor says he’s living in hotels, claiming financial ruin from legal battles following sexual assault allegations.

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has revealed he is effectively homeless, living out of hotels and Airbnbs as a direct result of the sexual assault scandal that derailed his career.

Once a Hollywood A-lister celebrated for films like The Usual Suspects and House of Cards, Spacey saw his professional world collapse after allegations surfaced in 2017.

Though he has since been found not liable or not guilty in subsequent court cases, the damage was done.

Netflix severed ties, roles were reshot with other actors, and his income evaporated.

In a recent interview, Spacey disclosed that the “astronomical” legal costs forced him to sell his home.

Despite his current circumstances, he clings to the hope of a comeback, claiming he is in talks with “extremely powerful people” and that a single phone call from a revered director like Scorsese or Tarantino could resurrect his place in the industry.