Kidz Bop needs to be stopped 

Kidz Bop has a long reputation of creating laughable lyric changes in their covers.

Famously, for example, in Chappell Roan’s ‘Good Luck, Babe!’, they changed the lyrics to “you can show a hundred boys you’re smart.”

Now, they’ve decided to subject us to their unsolicited cover of Noah Kahan’s hit single ‘The Great Divide’.

These children have managed to change the lyrical meaning so much so that it’s even garnered the attention of Kahan himself, sharing that one line change was “such a specific choice.”

Such a specific choice https://t.co/2tFg7LdBlJ — Noah Kahan (@NoahKahan) June 16, 2026

Kahan’s folk-pop lyrics might not seem like they would need a complete overhaul in a family friendly cover, but alas.

Among the line changes was “l can’t recall the last time that we talked about anything but lookin’ out for cops.”

Kidz Bop have decided to alter this one to “hanging with the cops”, how fun!

It poses some questions, though.

Are Kidz Bop pro cop? Why is that all they can seem to talk about? Perhaps they are criminals?

Anyway, Kidz Bop 53 is out now, featuring ‘The Great Divide’ along with other covers from Shaboozey, Taylor Swift, sombr and more.