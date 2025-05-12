RHCP’s Anthony Kiedis launches JOLENE Coffee

Live Nation-backed, festival-ready, and californication-approved.

Anthony Kiedis is trading Give It Away for Give It a Sip—the Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman just launched JOLENE, a canned coffee brand blending rockstar energy with ethical caffeine.

Named after Dolly Parton’s classic (and a mashup of “cup of Joe” and “lean latte”), JOLENE offers two brews: Black (cold brew) and White (oat milk latte)—all sourced from an all-female Peruvian co-op.

Partnering with Live Nation, Kiedis and co-founder Shane Powers will flood festivals and 40+ venues with JOLENE, plus four signature coffee cocktails. (Move over, Liquid Death!)

Between drum covers (Chad Smith’s Wu-Tang jam) and Flea’s “trumpet record” with Nick Cave, the Chili Peppers keep innovating—even on Netflix’s Love, Death, and Robots. Now, Kiedis proves rockstars do run on coffee.