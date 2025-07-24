KILLER FILM: The Songs that shaped Anything to Anyone

No Surprises- Radiohead

Radiohead is one of our favorite bands. The way they are able to capture and deliver such a beautiful song about disillusionment on a record about something as relevant and pressing as the pitfalls of technology, greed, and consumerism is incredible.

Maple Syrup- The Backseat Lovers

We listened to them a lot when we first started writing together. Their guitar parts and tones really informed the way we went about some tracks on the record.

Snap Out Of It- Arctic Monkeys

This whole AM record was kind of the soundtrack to our high school years. When some of us were in a band together back then, that album (and this song in particular) blew our minds.

Old Friends- Pinegrove

This song has a lot of great memories attached. Just a few weeks ago we played a house show with our friends Tiger Would and we all sang this one together. Pinegrove brings the right people together.

Booster Seat- Spacey Jane

We covered this song a few times and it’s always a blast. We love the delay on the guitar riff and how the chorus just lifts you.

Naive-The Kooks

The Kooks are such a fun band and this song always puts us in a good mood.

Drown-The Smashing Pumpkins

We love The Smashing Pumpkins, especially their early records. You can hear some of that influence come out in songs of ours like “Blue Room”.

Robbers-The 1975

This is another band from middle/high school that came around and changed a lot for us. This song captures exactly what it feels like to be a teenager.

Harvey-Her’s

We love this band so much. You can hear the joy they put into everything, and watching videos of them live you can really feel how much they loved what they did.

Glory Box-Portishead

Trip hop is one of our favorite genres, and no one does it like Portishead.

Kathleen-Catfish and the Bottlemen

Translating the raw energy of a song into a recording is a feat and somehow they are able to do that every song. The guitars on this whole record are also unreal.

Rings-Pinegrove

Had to throw another Pinegrove song in there. The way Zack Levine defines and plays with tempo is masterful and so fun to listen to.

Bags-Clairo

The way she is able to tell a story is endlessly inspiring, and this live version feels so massive but also delicate in a very interesting way.

Disorder-Joy Division

Joy Division is a big influence on us. They were so ahead of their time in many ways, especially with Martin Hannett’s production sensibilities.